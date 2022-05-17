Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3,992.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04.

