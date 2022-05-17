Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.88. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Dawson James reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.