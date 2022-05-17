First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

