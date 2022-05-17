Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 65.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

