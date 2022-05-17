Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.