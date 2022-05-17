Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.