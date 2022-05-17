Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

