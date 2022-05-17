Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. CL King lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.