Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 199,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of Tellurian worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tellurian by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 127,643 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 69,636.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 649,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,698 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

