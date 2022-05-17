Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,338 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

