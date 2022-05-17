Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average of $290.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.