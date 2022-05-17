Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 104,215 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 620.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

