Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

