Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 20,840 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 695,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 913,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

