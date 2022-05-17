Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

