Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,205 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after buying an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

