Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

