Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,205 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

