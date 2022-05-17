Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,009 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denbury were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 3.33.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

