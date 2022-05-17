Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,572 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graco were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.