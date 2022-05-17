Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,422 shares of company stock worth $9,912,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

