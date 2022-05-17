Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 367,790 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 367,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of Tenneco worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenneco by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tenneco by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TEN opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

