Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 411 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in FOX by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 688,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

