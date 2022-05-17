Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,545 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

TDOC stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

