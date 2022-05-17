Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,324 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $11,844,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

NYSE:MTN opened at $231.36 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day moving average of $288.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.