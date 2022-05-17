Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,781 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.46.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.