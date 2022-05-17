Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.