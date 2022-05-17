Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
