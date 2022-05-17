Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

