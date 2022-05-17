Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of EXAS opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.