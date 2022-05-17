Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $18,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after buying an additional 296,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after buying an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.