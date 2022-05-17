Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,882 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

SM Energy stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

