Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,413 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

