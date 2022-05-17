Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,773 shares of company stock worth $9,078,639 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

