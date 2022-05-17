Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
MTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.14.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $125.01.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,773 shares of company stock worth $9,078,639 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
