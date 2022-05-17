John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

