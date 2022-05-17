Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,758 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

