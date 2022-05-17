Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $117,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

