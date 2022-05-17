Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

MVF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.