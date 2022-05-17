Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 606 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.