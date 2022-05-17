First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.33.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

