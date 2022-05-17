Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $80.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.29%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

