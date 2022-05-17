Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,524 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

