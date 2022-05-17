Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,449 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $362,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 62.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 174.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

nLIGHT stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

