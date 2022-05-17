Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.14 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RLI were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in RLI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in RLI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $119.74.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

