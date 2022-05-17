Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMDV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,152,000 after purchasing an additional 499,663 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,073 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

SMDV stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

