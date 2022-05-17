Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

