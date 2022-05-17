Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ingevity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

