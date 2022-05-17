Bank of America Corp DE Buys 98,837 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $610.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

