Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,922,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

