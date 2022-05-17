Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.04% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 678,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

