Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Hancock Whitney worth $18,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of HWC opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

